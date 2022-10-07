John Abraham's film 'Tara vs Bilal': Trailer to drop on October 8

'Tara Vs Bilal' to release all across the globe on October 28

Actor John Abraham recently revealed that the trailer of his produced film Tara vs Bilal is releasing tomorrow.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Abraham shared the poster of the film and announced the news of the trailer release. He wrote: “Thode pyaar aur nok-jhok se bhari hai inki kahani. We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal. #TaraVsBilal trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas 28th October.”

Prior in 2021, the Desi Boyz actor announced that he is producing the upcoming film Tara Vs Bilal, directed by Samar Iqbal.



The film features; Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in key roles.

Earlier, John has produced several famous movies namely; Madras Café, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, Vicky Donor and more under the banner of his own production house JA Entertainment.

As per IndiaToday, John Abraham, while talking about the film somewhere, called it a ‘beautiful slice-of-life relevant film’.