Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘unnecessary’: ‘America doesn’t care’

Royal experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

This revelation has been made by Professor Cele Otnes, co-author of the Royal Fever.

She began by pointing towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “fatigued catch up” in the US.

In her interview with Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I don’t think Americans care that much about their brand.”

During the course of the interview, she also slipped in a jibe against the former royals and added, “We Americans might all be experiencing a bit of fatigue with the royal story, after all of the Queen's coverage.”

Before concluding Ms. Otnes also suggested the possibility of international economic woes taking ‘precedence’ over the troubles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

