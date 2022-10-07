Johnny Depp cuts dapper figure ahead of Jeff Beck concert

Johnny Depp appeared in Boston ahead of his concert with Jeff Beck and received warm welcome from the audience waiting outside to greet the star.

The actor, who recently won legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard in the bombshell defamation trial, looked dapper in eclectic look.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star donned a striped shirt paired with blue jacket and gray pants while he had a page boy cap over his head.

Depp completed his look with green sneakers and sported a scarf around his neck and had his eyes covered with stylish blue shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Depp fans were desperately waiting for him to come as they hold signs asking the star to come talk to them.

The Edward Scissorhands actor, who recently wrapped work on his upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry, gave autographs to his die hard fans as per their request.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Hollywood star’s appearance come few days after news broke that he is dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him during his UK trial against The Sun.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider told Us Weekly about the rumoured lovebirds. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”