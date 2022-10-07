Kanye West attacks ‘corny’ Gigi Hadid, ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber again

Kanye West on Thursday hurled insults at models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber

Kanye West is in no mood to stop to his Instagram rant sessions anytime soon; the rapper took to the microblogging app once again on October 6, 2022, to attack models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

In a spam session that lasted several hours on Thursday, Kanye hit out at Gigi and Hailey for defending Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who voiced out against Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ message at the Paris Fashion Week this week.

Although Kanye had already reacted to Gigi and Hailey’s support for Gabriella earlier, he turned his guns on them again with a photo of his ex-flame, model Vinetria, alleging that she is being sidelined for models like Gigi and Hailey.

In his fiery message, Kanye wrote: “Vinetria you are the culture’s favourite “THEEYYY” threw a mask on you at YZY SZN 9 when I wasn’t looking “THEEYY” don’t want undeniable beautiful black woman to be put on their rightful throne…”

He then appeared to refer to Gabriella as an ‘industry plant’, saying: “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant.”

The Donda hitmaker made headlines earlier this week when he rallied behind the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan, claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement was a ‘scam’.