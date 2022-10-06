Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her look from Hansal Mahta's untitled film

Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' turned out to be a masive flop at the box office

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has started working on Hansal Mehta’s next film, also dropped the picture from her first day at shoot.

Taking it to the Instagram, Kareena posted a picture from the sets of the film with a caption: “Day 1 film number 67 0r 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.”

In the picture, she wore a long olive green coat with a pair of black pants and black boots. Kareena left her hair open with a little waves.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project has not been named yet. Bebo will be serving as a producer for the film along with Ektaa Kapoor.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This comedy/drama film marked her third collaboration with Khan. Earlier, the due appeared together in RajKumar Hirani’s 3 idiots and Talaash.

Laal Singh Chaddha, before the release, remained the talk of town, but ended up being a huge flop at the box office, reports IndiaToday.