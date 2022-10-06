Alec Baldwin may still go to prison despite sealed deal on 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin may still go to prison as the DA is unmoved by the recent settlement with the Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family, according to Deadline.

"The proposed settlement announced today in Matthew Hutchins' wrongful death case against Rust movie producers, including Alec Baldwin, in the death of Halyna Hutchins will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis' ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case," said Heather Brewer of the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney.



"While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts," Brewer added. "If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law, then charges will be brought. No one is above the law."

Meanwhile, Santa Fe Sheriff's Office's report on the Rust shooting matter is in its last stage.

Earlier, Alec Baldwin reached a deal with the family of Halyna Hutchins where her widower will take the mantle of executive producer of Rust and also shares the film's profit.