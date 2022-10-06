Abdullah Qureshi announces departure from the music industry

Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi bids farewell to the music industry, says he will not be available for concerts and music related work from now onwards rather he will be available for campaigns and work that falls within the religious values.
Taking it to his Instagram account, Qureshi posted a detailed post clarifying the reason of his exit from the industry.
He quoted: “I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”
Abdullah adds: “I believe that the actual purpose of life is way bigger than all of this and we have a very little time in this world to make our afterlife better. Alhamdulillah I’m satisfied with this decision and I’m on my way to find the real truth and I pray that Allah makes this new journey easy for me.”
Tu Aaja singer clearly stated that he will be longer performing in concerts or appearing in ads. Rather he would prefer working for campaigns that interests him and will be acceptable to him religiously.
Abdullah Qureshi gained massive recognition from his YouTube covers. He last released two songs Sajna and Hasda Rehnda. He was also part of the re-recorded national anthem that released on August 14th, 2022.
Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'cheerleader'
Hope Ranch residents feel Harry and Meghan's presence may cause disturbance in the surroundings
Brad Pitt 'choked one of the children and struck another in the face,' claims Angelina Jolie
Khloe Kardashian bashed Kanye West for criticizing Kim Kardashian over old incident
Through a surrogate, Khloe and Tristan successfully conceived another baby in the final weeks of 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir in the fall of 2023