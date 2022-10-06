Abdullah Qureshi announces departure from the music industry

Abdullah Qureshi gained recognition from songs: Hasda Rehnda, Sajna, Dastan and more

Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi bids farewell to the music industry, says he will not be available for concerts and music related work from now onwards rather he will be available for campaigns and work that falls within the religious values.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Qureshi posted a detailed post clarifying the reason of his exit from the industry.

He quoted: “I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”

Abdullah adds: “I believe that the actual purpose of life is way bigger than all of this and we have a very little time in this world to make our afterlife better. Alhamdulillah I’m satisfied with this decision and I’m on my way to find the real truth and I pray that Allah makes this new journey easy for me.”

Tu Aaja singer clearly stated that he will be longer performing in concerts or appearing in ads. Rather he would prefer working for campaigns that interests him and will be acceptable to him religiously.

Abdullah Qureshi gained massive recognition from his YouTube covers. He last released two songs Sajna and Hasda Rehnda. He was also part of the re-recorded national anthem that released on August 14th, 2022.

