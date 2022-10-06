Angelina Jolie accused of defaming Brad Pitt by painting him as 'child abuser'

File Footage

Angelina Jolie has been accused of painting ex-husband Brad Pitt as a "child abuser" with "completely untrue" accusations regarding their infamous 2016 plane fight.

A source close to Bullet Train star told TMZ that the Maleficent actor is running a “smear campaign” against the actor blaming her of rehashing allegations she has made for years.

The insider added that Jolie’s repeated attempts to portray Pitt as a child abuser have taken an "extreme toll" on their kids.

The outlet reported that after Jolie made the allegations the first time of their midair alleged fall-out, FBI looked into the matter and filed no charges against Pitt.

Following which, Department of Children and Family Services also launched an investigation against the Hollywood hunk but closed it due to lack of evidence.

The source further shared that Jolie’s allegations have nothing to do with their on-going vineyard dispute but she keeps on recounting the incident just to defame him.

Meanwhile, the insider said that despite the ongoing issues between the exes, Pitt has never publicly “uttered a bad word” about her, for the sake of their kids.

Pitt, who share six children with Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, is “deeply wounded” by what he believes to be a “vicious attack” against him, the insider said.



