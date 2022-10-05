Kanye West turns his guns on Gigi Hadid

Kanye West lost his cool over Gigi Hadid's 'Bully' comments against the rapper after he mocked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The supermodel accused the 45-year-old rapper of being a 'bully' after his series of derogatory posts.

As expected, Kanye could not stop himself indulging into new war of words and responded to the 27-year-old supermodel in his famous style on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian's ex wrote: "I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS'S PERESPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN'T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY."

The rapper has also claimed the Kardashians kept him from his children before Khloe blasted those allegations and begged him to stop tearing her older sister Kim down.



Khloe, 38, then reposted Kanye's post as she claimed he knew where his Child Chicago was on her fourth birthday and begged him to 'please STOP tearing Kim down'.

Back on January 15, Kanye had claimed that he was not 'allowed to know' the location of his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party as Kim was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time.

Khloe denied those allegations in her post as she said: 'You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it'

Kanye West sparked outrage after sending models down the runway wearing White Lives Matter tops.