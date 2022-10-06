Jeffrey Dahmer tops Netflix charts whilst unsettling victims' families

Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer is making history as the crime docudrama topped the streaming charts and became the ninth most popular English-language TV show on Netflix, despite reservations from the victims' families.

The streaming giant calculates total popularity from the title's first 28 days, counting hours on the streamer.

Just the data of 12 days, Ryan Murphy-directed Monster raked in 496.1 million hours with still 16 more days left.

According to streamer figures, no less than 56 million households have binge-watched all ten episodes of the limited series so far.

However, the Netflix retelling of the serial killer's story is not sitting well with many of his victim's family members, with some calling the show "retraumatizing" his family.

"I'm not telling anyone what to watch. I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show," one victim's cousin added.

It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?