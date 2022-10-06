Idris Elba is UK's favourite for next James Bond, survey reveals

The Brits have chosen their James Bond, and it's none other than Idris Elba.
According to a Showcase Cinema survey, over one in ten Brits (13%) chose Idris Elba to take the keys to Aston Martin DB5. Despite his lack of interest in the character, "It is not a goal for my career. I don't think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."
While the Ghost Rider star competition was slightly behind him in the polls, British actor Tom Hardy came a narrow second (11%). Marvel's Loki Tom Hiddleston (4%) went on the third spot.
On the contrary, the calls for a female Bond also saw a spike as 12% of participants opted for a female to lead the coveted MI6 agent role, notwithstanding the previous Bond's opposition to the idea.
The study happens to be released on James Bond day on October 5.
"Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?"
Khloe reacts to Kanye West's comments, saying: "I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and...
Hareem Shah reveals details about the money laundering case in an exclusive interview with Geo news
Khloe begged Kanye West to 'please STOP tearing Kimberly down'
Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma has been released on Prime Video
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt 'choked one of the children and struck another in the face'