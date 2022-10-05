Prince Harry's reaction after losing 'his life of duty' revealed

A royal biographer has described Prince Harry's condition when he stepped down as senior working member of the royal family, saying he looked like he missed "his life of duty".



Harry's great-granduncle King Edward had "sad eyes" following his abdication as monarch to wed Wallis Simpson - and some think Prince Harry showed similar signs after leaving in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.



Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, biographer Hugo Vickers said: “As for members of the Royal family stepping away, I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run. I don’t think it did with the Duke of Windsor.

“As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable.”

The expert has argued that “the most successful members of the Royal family” are those who “support” the monarch rather than “compete” with them - citing the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent as a perfect example of a royal tirelessly devoted to their duties.



Harry and Meghan are extremely worried about the release of their tell-all docuseries. This comes after Her Majesty’s tragic passing last month, which has made the couple reconsider the content of their show.