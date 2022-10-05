Pete Davidson 'look happy' as he gets of Kim Kardashian tattoo

Pete Davidson is seemingly 'erasing' memories of ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian, who was spotted on the sets of his upcoming comedy series, appeared with a band aid on his neck, indicating an ink removal.

One person tweeted: "Pete Davidson appears to be erasing his memories of Kim Kardashian."

Another said: "Pete getting rid of his Kim tattoo is so funny and idk why," while a third added: "Pete Davidson looking happy after removing a certain tattoo."

The 28-year-old famously got multiple tattoos for Kim, her favourite being "my girl is a lawyer."

"He should've changed it to My ex girl needs a lawyer following her million dollar fine for crypto advertising," added another fan.

Earlier, an insider close to Pete Davidson told The Mirror: "While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo."