Kourtney Kardashian admits she does not live with Travis Barker 'because of kids'

Kourtney Kardashian is 'figuring out things' before moving in with husband Travis Barker.

Speaking on the podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat on Tuesday, the 43-year-old confessed she is still trying to figure out the dynamics of her living situation post wedding.

"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," she began.

"For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," the Kardashians star added.

Kourtney added: "There will be [a joint house].

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."

Kourtney mothers Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven while Travis is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.