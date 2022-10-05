King Charles brother Prince Andrew lobbying to keep his Daughters' royal titles?

Prince Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, want to secure his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles.

The Duke of York has been involved in a string of controversies, from his alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein to the sexual assault lawsuit, which he settled earlier this year.



Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022.

Prince Andrew, according to a insider, Andrew is lobbying for his daughters to retain their titles and of course to also retain all the trappings of royal life despite not being full-time working royals.

The late monarch has reportedly a soft spot for her disgraced son, whom many considered was her favorite son. However, his older brother king Charles is reportedly not as fond.



However, King Charles doesn't have the same soft spot his mother did for his wayward brother. It's being speculated that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may lose their royal titles due to their father Prince Andrew's conduct.