Meghan Markle keeps mum on royal family in new episode of podcast, blasts Austin Powers, Kill Bill

Meghan Markle appeared reluctant to hurl insults at her royal relatives in new episode of Archetypes podcast, calling out Austin Powers and Kill Bill for ‘presenting caricatures' of Asian women 'as over sexualised or aggressive'.

Prince Harry's wife appeared to be a smart lady and did not speak of the royal family. She took on Hollywood in her first Archetypes podcast on Spotify after a four-week break following the Queen's death.

The Duchess of Sussex explored 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho in delayed Archetypes podcast. She slammed the two classic movies for perpetrating stereotypes of women of Asian descent as 'often times over sexualised or aggressive'.

The Austin Powers film Goldmember, released in 2002, features Japanese girls Fook Mi, portrayed by Diane Mizota, and Fook Yu, played by Carrie Ann Inaba.

The characters have previously been criticised for 'sexually tokenising' Asian women, and at one stage Powers - a comedy spy who is portrayed as continually on the hunt for sexual conquests - is seen with a list reading 'threesome with Japanese twins'.

On the other hand, Quentin Tarantino's 2003 cult hit Kill Bill sees Lucy Liu star as Yakuza leader O-Ren Ishii. The character has been described by one writer as a stereotypical Dragon Lady who 'uses her sexuality as a powerful tool of manipulation, but often is emotionally and sexually cold and threatens masculinity'

She spoke of going to a Korean spa with her mother as a teenager, adding: 'All I wanted was a bathing suit. Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles.'

Journalist Lisa Ling also told Lilibet's mom how, when she was a broadcaster at Channel One, she was named hot reporter in the Rolling Stone's Hot List. 'Someone at my place of work cut out that article, drew slanted eyes over the eyes and wrote 'yeah, right' and then put it back in my mailbox,' Ling said.

Meghan Markle began her latest episode by talking about her experience of growing up in Los Angeles which was 'full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis' and said she had a 'real love' of getting to know other cultures.