Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy likely to produce a film featuring Mahira Khan and Will Smith

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a two-time Oscar winning filmmaker

Earlier today, news came out that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is soon going to make her Hollywood directorial debut with the film Brilliance, casting Mahira Khan and Will Smith together, reports.

So far, no official announcement has been made regarding the star cast of the film, but our very own Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in talks for the film.

According to sources, Chinoy’s directorial is going to be a Paramount Pictures version of the Marcus Sakey’s novel Brilliance. Hollywood actor Will Smith will produce the film under the banner of his own production house Westbrook Studios.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, released this Eid-ul-Adha. The film was supposed to release previously in 2021, but it got delayed due to COVID-19.

Apart from Mahira, the film also stars Fahad Mustafa in a key role. He plays the role of a disreputable policeman in the movie.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad received raging reviews by the fans and critics.