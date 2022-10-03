Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Young Stunners join hands to help flood victims

Yesterday, A grand musical concert was held at the Karachi Arts Council featuring; Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, Natasha Baig, Ramis, and Jambros Band.
The concert collected a massive amount of crowd from all over Karachi. Moreover, Muhammad Ahmad Shah President Arts Council Karachi and many other personalities attended the flood relief concert.
Asim Azhar, while talking to media on this auspicious occasion said that Arts council has taken a pleasant step to help the flood victims.
Arts Council through this initiative aimed at collecting the money from this concert and donating it to the flood affectees.
