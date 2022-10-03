Netflix original 'Never Have I Ever' making a comeback with season four

 
Monday October 03, 2022
Netflix original 'Never Have I Ever' to air its final season at the beginning of 2023

By Web Desk
October 03, 2022
Netflix original Never Have I Ever is set to make a comeback with its fourth and final season.

Never Have I Ever has been extremely popular on Netflix as it has collected 338,000,000 million hours of watch time due to being a turning point for South Asian representation.

The series, directed by Mindy Kaling, is loosely based on her childhood experiences.

According to WION, the filming for the third season wrapped up in March 2022, and the season was released in August. The production for the fourth and final season was also completed in August and hints the series to air in January 2023.

Michael Cimino, known for the Hulu series Love, Victor, has joined the cast of Never Have I Ever as Ethan, the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High.

The fourth and final season of the series will be having ten episodes in total.

It will conclude with the course that devi takes in life, such as deciding which of the two boys she wants to continue her relationship with, the future of her education, and her relationship with her family and friends.

The following actors are expected to reprise their roles:

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar
  • Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar
  • Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal
  • Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida
  • Jaren Lewison as Benjamin Gross
  • John McEnroe as himself
  • Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong
  • Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres
  • Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi
  • Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan
  • Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison
  • Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar
  • Adam Shapiro as Mr. Shapiro