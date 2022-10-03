'The Good Doctor', season 6, release date, cast list, other details leaked

Season five of ABC’s drama series The Good Doctor's has come to an end with Shaun and Lea getting married, followed by a heart-stopping incident where Dr. Lim finds a nurse Dalisay Villanueva stabbed and bleeding.

The sixth season will officially be released on October 3, 2022.

The first episode of the sixth season titled 'Afterparty' will kick off just from where the final episode of the 5th season left the viewers.

Cast List:

Freddie Highmore

Hill Harper

Richard Schiff

Will Yun Lee

Paige Spara

Christina Chang

Fiona Gubelmann

Bria Henderson

Noah Galvin

What to expect in season 6?

As the long-awaited wedding of Shaun and Lea is interrupted by a horrific attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims, and the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in so many ways.

Watch the Trailer:



