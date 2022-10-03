'The Good Doctor', season 6, release date, cast list, other details leaked

Season five of ABC’s drama series The Good Doctor's has come to an end with Shaun and Lea getting married, followed by a heart-stopping incident where Dr. Lim finds a nurse Dalisay Villanueva stabbed and bleeding.
The sixth season will officially be released on October 3, 2022.
The first episode of the sixth season titled 'Afterparty' will kick off just from where the final episode of the 5th season left the viewers.
As the long-awaited wedding of Shaun and Lea is interrupted by a horrific attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims, and the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in so many ways.
Meghan Markle accused of knocking Prince William, Kate Middleton from out from the popularity race
Barnes wants people to be able to sympathise with his character
Netflix original 'Never Have I Ever' to air its final season at the beginning of 2023
The supermodel was papped rocking an oversized black leather bomber jacket
Rihanna flashed her legs in the daring dress, which boasted a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt
Will Smith is banned from Oscar for a decade