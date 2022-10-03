Rihanna steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday

Music sensation Rihanna celebrated her beau A$AP Rocky's 34th birthday on Sunday.
RiRi, who welcomed her first child with her partner in May dropped jaws with her glamourous appearance in a glam black dress, while she put on a very leggy display as she left the party at Olivetta in Los Angeles.
Rihanna flashed her legs in the daring dress, which boasted a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt.
The racy thigh-high split and plunging neckline showed off her amazing figure.
It's been a week of celebrations for the star as she announced she will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12.
The 34-year-old and her creative team are mulling over a list of nearly 50 possible names to join her onstage at Arizona's State Farm Stadium for her 12 to 15-minute set - according to TMZ.
Sources tell the publication that everyone she has ever collaborated with is 'fair game' to appear onstage.
On Monday night, she was spotted heading inside a recording studio in Manhattan with Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) amid reports they are working together on her long-delayed ninth studio album.
Rihanna and her partner embarked on their parenthood journey together in May, but have yet to reveal the baby's name or image.
