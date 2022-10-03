Kanye West leaves fans stunned with bruised appearance during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West left audience stunned with his bruised face and bloodied lips as he made his way to the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.
Sporting a Balenciaga mouth guard, the rapper sparked concerned among his fans online as they expressed their worries for Ye.
The Praise God hit-maker donned a oversized black hoodie over a gray shirt along with straight leg trousers for the event.
The 45-year-old rapper completed his look with a baseball cap and wore black Balenciaga x Crocs chunky rubber boots.
Responding to the photos of the rapper, one user tweeted, "Why does Kanye have a bruise on his face? Or am I missing something.”
Another distressed fan asked, "Was that part of the theme?" while one added, "What happened to his face is the question."
Other followers, however, noted that it was all part of the Balenciaga experience for Paris Fashion Week while branding the look "incredible" and "sensational."
