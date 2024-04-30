Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt express their admiration for 'stunt performers'

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt extended their respect and admiration to the stunt performers during the promotional event of their film, The Fall Guy.

For the unversed, the iconic duo's upcoming film is based on the stunt performers.

In a chat with GamesRadar+, The Devil Wears Prada actress said, "We've always been so full of admiration for stunt performers, you're so grateful for them."

Emily added, "Their contribution to cinema is so vast, and I think because of their innate humility, and the fact that they're always hiding their faces and disappearing into the shadows, it's been more acceptable to not broadcast this contribution to cinema."

She further stated, "And what you see is an incredible sequence in James Bond or Mission: Impossible or Fall Guy, but they've been designed. That's a very integral word to what I now view it all as."

The Barbie actor agreed to his co-star and said that stunt men are also "actors." He added, "We're all in the same union, and they show up and they also play your character. You're not the only person that plays your role, they do too."

The Fall Guy is all set to hit the theaters on May 3.