Meghan Markle prioritizes own interests over royal family reunion

Meghan Markle will not be joining Prince Harry on his UK trip in order to prioritise her new business venture.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games event in London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the multi-sport festival.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's decision to skip the UK visit, PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror that she seemingly wants to maintain distance from the royal family to build her "independence presence."

He said, "Meghan choosing not to join Harry in the UK may have to do with her focusing more efforts on her new company American Riviera Orchard."

"At the same time, the Duchess may wish to further isolate herself from Buckingham Palace," the PR guru stated.



Ryan added, "...Markle could be tired out from the Royals or see the close association as an obstacle towards further establishing an independent business and personal presence in the US."