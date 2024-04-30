King Charles recalls intial reaction to cancer diagnosis on latest outing

King Charles opened up about his initial reaction to learning about his cancer diagnosis during his return to public duties.



The 75-year-old monarch visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre alongside Queen Camilla on first royal engagement since being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

During the visit, he met with clinicians to discuss new discoveries in cancer research, as well as interacted with fellow cancer patients and their families.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, royal author Rebecca English relayed one-on-one conversation of a patient with the King.

According to her, Charles revealed he was due for a treatment session later today, i.e., Tuesday, April 30.

Upon being asked about his well-being, the King said, “Not too bad. It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it,when they tell you?”

The British monarchs were greeted by a large coterie of well-wishers, including hospital staff and researchers, both in and outside of the hospital.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace unveiled Charles’ cancer diagnosis only days after he underwent corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate.

At the time, it was revealed that the King will take a break from public-facing duties on advice of his medical team.

However, it was recently confirmed last week that he has been given a go ahead from his doctors to continue royal duties following a period of treatment.