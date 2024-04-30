Prince William, Kate Middleton send very telling message to fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who celebrated their 13 years of marriage by sharing a previously unseen photo from their wedding day, have sparked reactions from fans and royal commentators.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's choice of releasing the black and white portrait, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, has left fans guessing.

Some royal fans appeared to be concerned about the couple's choice to share the Black and White picture of themselves, with one writing in comments section: "Black and white photo? This scares me!"



Some others also appeared to share almost the same comments to express their concerns about the choice of the photo shared by the Prince and Prince of Wales to their official Instagram and X to mark their big milestone with the caption: "13 years ago today!"

One follower wrote: "I know Black and White photo's are used to create drama but not this much drama people, holy moly! Happy Anniversary to the very much alive HRH The Prince and Princess of Wales."

Another wrote: "The B&W almost gave me a heart attack."



However, royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed: "They say a picture speaks a thousand words, and the photograph that the Prince and Princess of Wales released today, marking their 13th wedding anniversary, is certainly doing a lot of talking.



The expert, in talks with the Mirror, went on saying that the photo sent a very telling message: "First and foremost, this previously unseen portrait is a reminder of the couple’s deep bond; their young love minutely captured in Kate's winsome smile, standing as she was on the threshold of both married and royal life.

"Next to her, William’s body language is shot-through with loving thoughtfulness, his pose a protective one, two hands gently resting on his wife’s hips. The picture has until now remained private."

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, married future king William after eight years of dating. The couple are facing their most difficult challenge so far amid the princess’s diagnosis, with Kate appealing for time, space and privacy as she continues her treatment.

