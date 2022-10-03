Beyoncé shades Jay-Z in tribute post for sister Solange?

Beyoncé applauded her sister Solange Knowles for becoming the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The singer took to Instagram to share the proud moment.



The Single Ladies hitmaker shared two gorgeous photos of her sister, 36, who recently delved into her first collaboration with a ballet. Solange composed the work for dancer and choreographer Gianna Reisen, per CNN.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep,” wrote the Lemonade singer.

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she concluded.

Many eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the Grammy-winning superstar concluded the message with a lyric from her song Cozy off her new album, Renaissance.



Fans are now starting to speculate that it may be in refence to the famous fight that happened in the elevator. For the unversed, TMZ shared surveillance footage of Jay-Z and Solange getting into a physical altercation in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala, while Beyoncé stood by. The video sparked rumours of Jay-Z’s infidelity, which the rapper and Beyoncé confirmed on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonade.

Following the release of the leaked video, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange released a joint statement, saying that they put the incident behind them.