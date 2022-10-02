King Charles’ advisors express ‘concern’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

File footage

King Charles’ royal aide has reportedly showed concerns regarding Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell book.

The royal advisors have been worried over the impact that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir that it may cause damage to the King’s reign as new monarch.

While King Charles’ first 100 days of being the new monarch are being observed by his team - to judge how effective the King's rule has been, it has been reported that any alleged 'truth bombs' revealed in Harry's book could damage the King's reputation during this period.

Meanwhile, reports have been making rounds that there are even plans within King Charles' team to attempt to delay the publication of Harry’s memoir.

The much-anticipated book was due to be released by the end of the year. However, there has been speculation that it could be pushed back to 2023.

A close ally of the King reportedly said that "no good" can come of Harry making any of his "grievances" public.

"No one can move forward if new attacks are coming and now is not the time to raise them," they added.