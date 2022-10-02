Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson 'not on speaking terms' amid family war

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are staying away from one another after split.

The couple, who broke up in 2021, only contact each other over their co-parenting duties. The Good American founder and the NBA player share a daughter and a son together.

"They are currently not on speaking terms," an insider tells E!, adding they are "coordinating for the kids."

Tristan issues a public apology to Khloe Kardashian in December 2021, for cheating on her and fathering a baby with another woman.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote in an Instagram post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."