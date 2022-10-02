Gangster Deepak Tinu, accused killer in Sidhu Moosewala case escapes from Police custody

Deepak Tinu was a special agent to gangster Lawrence Bisnoi, the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

In the middle of Saturday and Sunday night, the suspected killer of Sidhu Moosewala, Deepak Tinu has fled away from police custody.

As per the sources, Tinu was being shifted to Mansa from Kapurthala jail by the staff of the CIA (Central Investigation Agency) at around 11 pm in his private automobile. This is when the gangster took the opportunity to run away.

Deepak was a close agent of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was the mastermind behind Sidhu’s murder. A list of shooters came out which carried names of 15 suspects, out of which one was Deepak’s name.

Delhi police brought him to Punjab on a production warrant. This is the fourth time he has escaped from within the police custody.

Earlier in 2017, Tinu escaped from the Ambala Central Jail. He was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up, that’s when he escaped.

The sources say that the security officials are looking out for him the gangster.

As per IndiaToday, Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district.