Anushka Sharma enjoys more than daughter Vamika on a play date: See video

Anushka Sharma went for a play date with her daughter Vamika Kohli, seems like the actress played and enjoyed more than the daughter.

Sharma shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen running towards a tunnel slide. She reaches the end of the slide and gives a wide cheerful smile.

She captioned the video “I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing.”

Vamika cannot be seen in the video, as the couple have not revealed the face of their daughter yet. They do post updates about their daughter but hide her face in all the posts.



Anushka Sharma tied a knot with cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11th, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

The duo welcomed a baby girl on January 11, 2021 and named her Vamika.