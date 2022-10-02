 
Sunday October 02, 2022
King Charles asked to stay away from activism

By Web Desk
October 02, 2022
The Buckingham Palace on Saturday confirmed that King Charles will not attend UN Conference on Climate Change, COP27.

Citing sources, the British media reported that the decision was made jointly with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to the sources, the prime minister told the King not to attend the event.

The reports come after Charles previously signalled the end of his environmental activism after he becomes the monarch.