Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz ignore each other during Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were spotted ignoring each other during the Paris Fashion Week show.

The former Spice Girls star was seen chatting to her son Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited following feud rumours.

The 48-year-old had extended an invitation to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23, and his socialite wife Nicola, 27, for her French fashion debut on Friday following rumours of a family feud.

The couple attended and arrived half an hour early to show their support, with 'lots of hugs' going on when they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, said a source in the room.

And video footage taken outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.





In the 30-second clip, Victoria looks glamorous in a figure-hugging black dress as she chats with Brooklyn, who is seen flashing a huge smile as he enjoys a drink.

During their avid chat, a woman approaches Victoria but she points at her son and instead continues their conversation, with the woman then walking away.

Victoria couldn't hold back her tears on Friday as she broke down while taking to the runway of her Paris Fashion Week debut show - reaching out to hug her husband David during the appearance.

Afterwards, the family got together to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: 'There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.'

Posing for a snap, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared in high spirits as they beamed while sitting alongside siblings Romeo and Harper, dad David and Vogue's Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.



