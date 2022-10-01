Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal opt for a traditional cocktail party: See pics

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to host their wedding in Mumbai

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently hosted their cocktail party in Delhi and the couple looked outstanding, they carried a traditional look for the party.

Richa Chadha looked extremely gorgeous in a golden-coloured saree, which had on it a custom embroidery of their love story. She opted for customized matching jewellry with her outfit designed by Bikaneri Jewellers.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured embroidered sherwani.

Richa shared the picture on her Instagram account. She wrote a quotation by Rumi in the caption. “I hide YOU in my eyes -Rumi”, wrote the Fukrey actress.

Whereas, Ali only added #RiAli in the caption while sharing the party pictures.



Earlier, the duo also posted the pictures of their sangeet ceremony. Chadha captioned the post: “Mohabbat Mubarak” while Fazal wrote: “Tumko bhi”.

As per ETimes, Ali Fazal’s grandmother will also be hosting a dinner for the two lovebirds in Lucknow before they fly-off to Mumbai for their wedding.