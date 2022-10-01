Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal opt for a traditional cocktail party: See pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently hosted their cocktail party in Delhi and the couple looked outstanding, they carried a traditional look for the party.
Richa Chadha looked extremely gorgeous in a golden-coloured saree, which had on it a custom embroidery of their love story. She opted for customized matching jewellry with her outfit designed by Bikaneri Jewellers.
Ali Fazal, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured embroidered sherwani.
Richa shared the picture on her Instagram account. She wrote a quotation by Rumi in the caption. “I hide YOU in my eyes -Rumi”, wrote the Fukrey actress.
Whereas, Ali only added #RiAli in the caption while sharing the party pictures.
Earlier, the duo also posted the pictures of their sangeet ceremony. Chadha captioned the post: “Mohabbat Mubarak” while Fazal wrote: “Tumko bhi”.
As per ETimes, Ali Fazal’s grandmother will also be hosting a dinner for the two lovebirds in Lucknow before they fly-off to Mumbai for their wedding.
