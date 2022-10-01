Ben Barnes almost cast in this Marvel show

Ben Barnes revealed that he was set to star in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, per The Collider.

Barnes who played Jigsaw in Netflix’s Marvel series The Punisher, talked about his reappearance in Marvel during a live Q&A with Rotten Tomatoes. Barnes explained how he almost starred opposite Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in the critically-acclaimed Disney+ series. Unfortunately, filming for Shadow and Bone was about to start when the opportunity fell in his lap.

“Kari Skogland, who’s directing every episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier, directed every episode of a miniseries I did called Sons of Liberty where I played Sam Adams...” shared Barnes. “And she actually messaged me saying she was doing Winter Soldier and that there might be a character for me in it. And I was just about to do Shadow and Bone so I didn't even know what it might be, and I still don't know really…”

Barnes is currently featured in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series, which is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s novel of the same name. Barnes plays the dark character of General Kirigan.

According to the publication, it is highly unlikely that Barnes would reprise his role from The Punisher — as Disney has been hesitant to mix former Netflix properties with their own. However, Barnes may have played one of Karli Morgenthau’s (Erin Kellyman) insurrectionist Flag Smashers.