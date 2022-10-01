Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt anounces own maternity line: See Post

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt anounces own maternity line

Alia Bhatt shares some sneak peek into the photoshoot for her maternity clothes brands for new mama bears.

Earlier today, the actress has given some teased about her upcoming brand.

The Darlings actress posted on Instagram and wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October.”

The Brahmastra actresses expecting their first baby child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and the parents-to-be are over the moon.



Alia is posing in her maternity dress flaunting her baby bump and wearing a tee with ‘Baby in progress’ written on it in the video.

During promoring of her film Brahmastra, Alia was seen in various outfits. One of the most popular outfit was when she arrived in a dark pink sharara set with ‘Baby on board’ written on the back of her kurta.