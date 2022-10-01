Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt anounces own maternity line: See Post

Alia Bhatt shares some sneak peek into the photoshoot for her maternity clothes brands for new mama bears.
Earlier today, the actress has given some teased about her upcoming brand.
The Darlings actress posted on Instagram and wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October.”
The Brahmastra actresses expecting their first baby child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and the parents-to-be are over the moon.
Alia is posing in her maternity dress flaunting her baby bump and wearing a tee with ‘Baby in progress’ written on it in the video.
During promoring of her film Brahmastra, Alia was seen in various outfits. One of the most popular outfit was when she arrived in a dark pink sharara set with ‘Baby on board’ written on the back of her kurta.
Gigi and Bella Hadid made a statement at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut
Meghan and Harry's friend says people are not buying new book on Camilla
Speculation has arisen over the future titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet
Scooter Braun says he still believes 'treated unfairly' in the ensuing fallout from the purchase but understands, from...
BLACKPINK Jisoo and Hollywood star Natalie Portman look mesmerising during Paris Fashion Week
The Midnight Sky singer-songwriter shared a voicemail from Hawkins