Prince Harry rushing to remove ‘barbs’ against King Charles in memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ‘fearful and rushing’ over memoir edits to remove any barbs against King Charles.

This claim has been brought to light by an inside source from Hollywood’s inner circle.

The revelations have been brought to light by the Daily Mail which began by admitting, “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing”

Before concluding the insider admitted, “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”