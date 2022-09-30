 
Queen Elizabeth's statue won't be allowed in London

By Web Desk
September 30, 2022
Queen Elizabeths statue wont be allowed in London?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is being criticised by pro-monarchy commentators after he reportedly ruled out a statue of late Queen Elizabeth on the fourth plinth of Trafalgar Square.

"Sadiq Khan seems to think that London is his. Don't you dare tell us that we can't have a statue of the Queen, because the people of this country want it," said Mike Graham on TalkTV.

Royal fans are sharing Graham's remarks on social media websites to express anger at the mayor.

The Queen died earlier this month at the age of 96. Charles became the king of England after the death of his mother.