King Charles won't allow Meghan Markle , Prince Harry to undermine monarchy

King Charles III won't put up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy.

The Britain's new King also does not seem to let his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, near the limelight. Charles appears to have the interests of the monarchy at heart - even when it means making tough decisions about his family.

The late Queen's eldest son has apparently mad his mind to give more responsibilities to the working royals instead of those who have willingly, or in any other circumstances, have stepped back from their royal duties.



Charles, in a bid to establish his own style, intends to slim down the monarchy for a more modern institution with lower costs and less ostentation.



"The Royal Family" tab on the the official website gives visitors the option to learn more about each member of the extended family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was updated to reflect the reign of the new Britain's monarch King Charles III.

The website ranks the senior working family first, such as King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Next are the other minor working members of the Royal Family, such as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent. Beneath all of them are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Andrew is the only royal who falls beneath Archie and Lilibet's parents.

King Charles' this move depicts his style of reign as he's making calls not to pander to his own family but to hold together and strengthen the institution of which he is now custodian.