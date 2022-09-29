King Charles III seems reluctant to recognise Lilibet and Archie's elevated status

King Charles III seems to be hesitant to grant Prince Princess titles to Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet.



Queen Elizabeth II's death began a new era for the monarchy with her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet technically becoming a prince and princess respectively, according to a Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917.

It means the children and grandchildren of a monarch are automatically gifted the title HRH, as well as prince or princess.



However, according to The Times royal editor Ms Nikkhah, "King Charles seems to be hesitating on whether to grant Prince and Princess titles to his grandchildren

Nikkhah added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fear the new King may strip them of their titles “after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen’s death”.



The royal expert also claims there are "heightening tensions" between the the Sussexes and King Charles over the future of their children’s royal titles."

However, it remains to be seen whether the royal children will use their titles going forward or remain Master and Miss.



It comes after reports the Britain's new monarch was planning to slim down the monarchy to a team of key members who undertake official duties. Meghan and Harry, according to an insider, are unhappy after being demoted to the bottom of the official website.