Plan to construct Queen’s statue on Trafalgar Square ruled out by Sadiq Khan

File footage

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has reportedly dismissed suggestions to construct a permanent statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Trafalgar Square.

Recently, calls have been made to erect a statue of Her Majesty on the plot, currently hosting a different monument - with a new statue being put up every two years - to have a permanent statue of the Queen.

According to latest reports, the Mayor of London has said the plinth would continue to be used for temporary installations, as it has since 1999.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96 on September 8, it was proposed a permanent statue of Her Majesty be erected on the fourth plinth to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on throne.

Khan's office has dismissed the suggestions saying that, “The fourth plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future.”

“There are planned fourth plinth exhibits for the next four years,” a spokesperson for the mayor said.

It has been reported that Khan would approve a statue of the Queen elsewhere in London.

The spokesperson said, “A statue of the Queen at a suitable location in London is a matter for the Royal Family to consider and, of course, the Greater London Authority stands ready to support them in their wishes.”

The latest statute unveiled at the Trafalgar Square yesterday was of the Malawian anti-colonialist John Chilembwe by artist Samson Kambalu entitled Antelope.

The monument restages Chilembwe defying the colonial rule that forbade Africans from wearing hats in front of white people.