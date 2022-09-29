King Charles told to 'save his country' from 'whingers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III is warned of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ulterior motives.

Author and broadcaster Anna May Mangan tells GB News the 73-year-old requires people around him who can lift his spirits, unlike the Sussexes.

"He needs support now and he needs people around him."

"They've resigned, Harry and Meghan have resigned, not only have they resigned but they are a pair of whingers.

"They are going to sabotage his attempts, which is going to be hard enough to follow the Queen in her duty [and] her hard work. They need to be moved to one side".

King Charles is further warned the public will not "tolerate the royalty funding for this pair now".

Recalling the Sussexes "cringe worthy" interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Ms Mangan branded the King "incredibly patient" and "indulgent" man.

Charles needs to "concentrate on the brand" and "disassociate himself from anyone who's trying to bring him, or his country, down," she concluded.