People's love for King Charles and William forcing Harry to delay memoir

Prince Harry's memoir could be delayed until next year as he is rewriting parts of his book due to Queen Elizabeth's death.

Commenting on the reports why the book might be delayed, journalist Josh Rom suggested Harry is rewriting his book as he “wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration” the public expressed for his relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended royal engagements alongside other members of the Royal family.

, Speaking on American channel NewsmaxTV: the journalist said “Prince Harry is now scrambling chapters and passages of his book because He thinks he might come across as insensitive."

He added: "He fears he might receive intense backlash from the publication of his book because he wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration from the family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the outpouring of love for King Charles III and also the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as the utmost support for his brother Prince William and the Princess of Wales.”