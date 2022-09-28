'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron is pregnant, expecting 1st first baby with fiance

Sarah Herron and her fiancé Dylan Brown going to be parents soon reported People.
The Bachelor alum, 35, and fiancé Dylan are expecting their first baby, a son, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.
"After a year-long IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we are over the moon to confirm that I am pregnant with a baby boy!"
"We are early in the first trimester still, but since I have shared my fertility journey so openly with my community, it's important to me to that I continue in that faith."
"Dylan and I know the road ahead is long, but we are cautiously optimistic. We are so grateful for our fertility doctor, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh who has helped make this a reality, Herron tells PEOPLE."
The soon-to-be mom shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram with Brown to announce the happy news,
The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who announced her engagement to Brown in May 2021, has previously been open about her fertility and IVF journey.
