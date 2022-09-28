'Chhello Show's' first trailer comes out, the film marks India's official entry to the Oscars

'Chhellow show' had its first premiere at the Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival

On September 27th, Roykapur films released the first trailer of the movie Chhellow show, the film has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy awards.

The film revolves around the story of a 9-year old young Gujrati boy who falls in love with cinema and gets inspired by its light, its ability of telling stories and the heroes it gives birth to. All he wants to do is watch movies the whole day. This passion gets him into trouble not only with his father but with the local police as well. He is labeled to be a thief.

Check out the trailer:

The film stars actors: Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Richa Meena in the vital roles.

Chhellow Show is directed by Pan Nalin, who is famous for his movies; Samsara, Valley of Flowers and Angry Indian Goddesses.

Nalin’s directorial film had its first premiere at the Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival. The film has already won several awards at the different international film festivals like the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

As per IndiaToday, Chhellow Show is slated to release in the Indian theatres on October 14th, 2022.