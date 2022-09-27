Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with his friends amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show in her full style on Friday during Milan Fashion Week before heading to the label's after party.

And her rumoured new love interest Leonardo DiCaprio was also spotted in the Italian city, with the actor being spotted out with friends on Saturday.

Leo, 47, travelled to Italy to spend time with Gig, 27, as the duo are 'fully seeing each other, according to Entertainment Tonight's source.

Leo was seen hanging out with his friends on Saturday in Milan, rocking a baseball cap with his casual suit.

Gigi hit the runway for Versace rocking a black caped jumpsuit with dramatic makeup.

The mother of one attended the brand's after party in a hooded red dress featuring a plunging neckline.

His ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone attended the Versace show, opting for a sheer corset with coordinating trousers.

Her snaps come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila's ex Leo is 'smitten' with Gigi Hadid.

Camila and Leo split sometime this summer after four years together - right after she turned 25.