Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set due to THIS reason

File footage

Christian Bale has set the record straight on why he avoided comedian Chris Rock on the sets of their upcoming film, Amsterdam, and the hilarious reason has sent the internet into frenzy.

The Dark Knight star revealed that Rock’s jokes were “so funny” that it stopped him from getting into character.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire.

“Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it,” he added.

The Vice actor further said, “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock.”

“So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

Christian shared that it’s not his first time “isolating” from his co-stars. “I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself,” he said.

“Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene,” he said.

Helmed by David O. Russell, Amsterdam cast includes Christian, Chris, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy and John David Washington.

Amsterdam is set to hit theatres on 7 October.