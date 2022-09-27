Queen Elizabeth's floral tributes to be taken down, details

File footage

Following the death of U.K’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the floral tributes left in memory of Her Majesty, will be taken down on Monday, according to reports.

The social media page for Royal Parks - the official charity that looks after London's eight royal parks - announced the news saying that tributes will be taken down on the same day the royal family's official mourning period is due to come to an end.

Sharing a touching image of the incredible tributes, they captioned the post, "From today, Monday 26 September, our staff and volunteers will start to clear the deteriorated floral tributes from The Green Park and Hyde Park. If you’re planning on visiting, please find further information here."

The flowers were left as a mark of respect for the late monarch. Hundreds of bouquets were laid on the lawns outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor castle.

The news comes one week after the Queen's historic state funeral took place last Monday, on September 19.

Her Majesty was honored in a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.