'House of the Dragon' has shown the door to another producer: Report

'House of Dragon' has shown the door to another producer: Report

House of the Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz is not coming back for the second season of the Game of Thrones sequel due to the contract's expiration, according to Deadline.

The exit comes after the departure of exec producer Miguel Sapochnik after assuming the role of showrunner for season one.

The media portal further revealed when Sapochnik's departure as co-showrunner that Sara Hess and Diaz would still work as executive producers for Season 2, together with Vince Gerardis.

However, after Diaz's exit, Ron Schmidt, who also worked as an executive producer on the show's season one, quietly exited the series a while ago.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood; the show is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the story of rivalry in House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon's recent episode went on a 10-year jump, with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke replacing the roles of Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for Alicent Hightower Princess Rhaenyra, respectively.