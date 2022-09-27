King Charles to abdicate throne, Prince Harry to ‘Become King’?

King Charles, who ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, will abdicate and his second son Prince Harry will be the new monarch, according to the predictions by French astrologer Nostradamus.



Astrologer Nostradamus, in his book, had also predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death at the age of 96, according to the News18.

Hinting at the future of King Charles, the book has also predicted that Prince William and Harry’s father will abdicate the throne, which will then be held by his second son (Prince Harry).

Nostradamus wrote, according to interpretation, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king.”



The Duke of Sussex has stepped down as senior royal and moved to US with his family. He is now fifth in line of succession.